Aspiring Writers Workshop At Woodland Library

The Woodland Public Library is offering a special workshop for aspiring writers. According to Renee Thompson, the workshop will feature an opportunity to find out how to write books from those who have done it, authors Rae James and Susan Spann.

The event is set for Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, with lunch and handout materials are included in the registration fee of $20 (FOL members)/$25 (non-members).

In addition to covering the nuts and bolts of writing and publishing, Spann, a publishing attorney, can provide answers to your technical and legal questions, according to Thompson.

Register for the Writers’ Workshop on the FOL website (www.woodlandfol.org). Attendance is limited, so advanced registration is highly encouraged. If space permits, sign-ups will be taken on the day of the event for an additional $5 fee.

FOL memberships are available on the Friends’ website (www.woodlandfol.org). Annual membership is currently half-off for new members only; membership will be valid through June 17 and will include all members-only activities and discounts. New members are always welcome.

Check out the FOL website and like our page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/woodlandfol) for more information.

