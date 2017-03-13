Local Bully Gets $1 Million Bail For Threathening Voicemails and Stalking

- Home
- Listen
- Host Blogs
- Advertise
- Community
- About Us
- Local Information
- Sports
- Contact Us
On Wednesday, March 8, the Auburn Police Department received a report of a female leaving threatening voice mails and stalking a known male victim at his residence.
It was determined upon conclusion of the officers investigation that Tina Bale, a 51 year old female from Auburn, California, had been sending criminal threats to the victim as well as stalking the male over a significant period of time.
Tina Bale was subsequently arrested for criminal threats and stalking.
Tina Bale is being held in the Placer County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.