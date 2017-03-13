March Madness Coming To Golden One Center

On Sunday, the NCAA bracket was revealed as were the eight teams who will be playing their first round games at the Golden One Center in downtown Sacramento.

— Creighton (6) vs. Rhode Island (11)

— Oregon (3) vs. Iona (14)

— UCLA (3) vs. Kent State (14)

— Cincinnati (6) vs. the winner of first four match between Kansas State and Wake forest

The first round games will take place on Friday. The winners will move on to the second round and play on Sunday. Sacramento is one of eight cities hosting the beginning of the tournament. The West regional games will be played at the SAP Center in San Jose on March 23 and 25.

Also making local headlines was UC Davis who made history this weekend and will be competing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history this year. The Aggies will take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central during a first four match in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

UC Davis will be fighting for a 16th seed and for the right to play No. 1 seed Kansas in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 17.

