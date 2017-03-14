Jumping For Heart Health

UC CalFresh staff will join First Street School staff and students for “Jump Rope for Heart” to promote physical activity and heart health. UC CalFresh Nutrition Education staff will help students have fun and stay heart healthy by facilitating jump roping activities.

The jumping will take place on March 24, 2017 from 8:30-11:00 AM at First Street School located at 1400 First Street, Lincoln CA 95648.

According to the American Heart Association, about 50% of US adults and 65% of teens do not currently get the recommended amount of daily physical activity. Children need at least 60 minutes of active play every day, but they tend to get less the older they get. First Street School and UC CalFresh are providing children with a fun way to be active and stay healthy.

