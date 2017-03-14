Meddlers Report: 3/14/2017

Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely started this morning’s meeting by thanking Bob Snyder for organizing the public safety meetings that took place in the place of the Meddlers at the city council chambers room last month.

Spokely allowed Auburn Public Safety Director, John Ruffcorn, to speak about a recent purchase of new hand-held radios for his officers. Ruffcorn noted that each of the radios cost $7,000 and concluded that the money for those radios will be funded from grants received.

Spokely fielded a question before he passed the microphone to fellow speaker, Placer County Supervisor, Jenifer Montgomery. A crowd member asked if the two arches, which were featured in the auburn journal this weekend, is the best way for the city to be spending its money. Spokely justified the possible future purchase and was given support from former council member, Keith Nesbitt, who added that new plans call for only one arch to be installed and that the city was asked by the advisory committee to make the area more noticeable for people exiting freeway.

Supervisor Montgomery kept her speech short in order to save time for the special speaker this morning.

Placer County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Oldham, was this morning’s speaker. He and his partner in the Placer County pilot program, Whole Person Care, Jeff Smith informed the Meddlers crowd on what it is their developing program will be doing exactly.

The speech started by focusing on the homeless population and how they are a high stress on available county funding by going to emergency room over and over where they receive sick care without actually doing anything to solve the problem that has them consistently returning to the hospital. Oldham said his pilot program will be receiving 20 million dollars over 5 years. The county will achieve that 20 million dollar figure by posting 10 million dollars itself and receiving a match in federal dollars of 10 million over the course of the pilot.

Oldham mentioned this pilot project aims to reduce costs and improve outcomes through greater collaboration between local hospitals, community partners and county agencies such as the criminal justice system.

Additionally, the program will have a more intensive, holistic approach to targeting homelessness, establishing a dedicated multidisciplinary team to engage with individuals, and providing housing assistance and respite care, including a five-bed medical unit.

An official start date has not been announced besides that the pilot will start within the year 2017.

