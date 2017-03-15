Police Investigating A Possible Connection With Recent String Of Robberies

On March 2, 2017, at approximately 6:00 am, the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred in the 200 block of Washington Street, Auburn, CA. Officers from the police department learned that in addition to the robbery, the business was also burglarized.

On March 14, 2017, a local business in the 1000 block of High Street was burglarized around 4:15 am. Additionally, two other local businesses in Old Town Auburn were recently burglarized. At this time there is no information connecting the burglaries in Old Town Auburn to the two restaurant cases. The clothing the suspect is wearing in the two restaurant incidents appears to be similar (see attached photographs).

The Auburn Police Department would like to inform the business community about the incidents so they may aware of the activity and take extra safeguards to protect themselves while the investigation into these actions continue. The Auburn Police Department encourages citizens to call our communication’s center 24-hours/day to report suspicious activity or criminal behavior.

The police department has obtained the attached pictures from video surveillance, and we are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect within the photographs. If anyone has any information related to these crimes or other suspicious activity, please call our investigation division at 530-823-4237 x238 or the communications center at 530-823-4234.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and information is limited.