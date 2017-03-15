Shoulder Tap Nets Five Arrests In Sting Supplying Alcohol To Minors

A “shoulder tap” operation in conjunction with Alcoholic Beverage Control resulted in five arrests in Placerville this weekend.

The Placerville Police Department was awarded a grant from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) in July of 2016 for nearly $60,000. As part of the grant, the police department conducts enforcement operations for underage drinking. On Saturday, March 11th, 2017, ABC agents and local law enforcement took part in a state wide operation designed to create awareness of underage drinking and also protect California’s youth while increasing public safety.

A shoulder tap operation included officers working with a juvenile decoy under direct supervision of a Placerville Police Officer while the decoy asked patrons outside a liquor store to purchase alcohol for them. This occurred at several liquor store locations throughout Placerville. If the adults agreed to purchase the alcohol for the minor, officers then arrested and cited them for furnishing alcohol to the minor. The operation in Placerville resulted in 5 arrests. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

“This program not only reduces the availability of alcohol to minors, it also educates the liquor store owners and the public about the dangers of underage drinking, “said Dan Drummond, Placerville Police Department’s Interim Chief. “This grant has allowed the Placerville Police Department to develop a strong relationship with ABC and increase compliance with California’s alcoholic beverage laws.”

