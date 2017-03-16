I-80 Commuters Discover Body Hanging From Tree Near Douglas Blvd.

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree Wednesday morning in Roseville, between the Harding Boulevard corridor and westbound Interstate 80 off-ramp near Douglas Boulevard.

According to Roseville Police Department spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther, the Placer County Coroner had yet to publicly identify the man as of Wednesday afternoon, but he was in his 50s.

Gunther said emergency responders first heard about the body at 7:57 a.m. after several passers-by called to report it. She said no one reported seeing what happened, only that they saw what appeared to be a man hanging from a tree. It is unclear how long the body had been there, but its visibility from the road suggested the man died recently.

She said officers found no signs of foul play, which would rule out the man’s death being a hate crime.