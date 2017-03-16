South Lake Tahoe Getting Whole Foods 365, Again…

It looks like South Lake Tahoe will be getting a Whole Foods 365 after all.

A purchase agreement for the Knights Inn property was signed by owner Pradip Patel and approved by South Lake Tahoe City Council on March 14, putting into motion a project that has been four years in the making.

The original sale was scheduled to go through last year, but the project hit a snag when the California Tahoe Conservancy expressed concern over the project’s lack of environmental benefits. An out-clause in the purchase agreement regarding this grant allowed Patel to pull out.

But after the flooding this winter caused damage to the Knights Inn property, Patel reconsidered the offer and agreed to sell for $5.9 million.

The city has already been awarded a $500,000 grant from the California State Water Sources Control Board to study additional watershed projects. At the March 16 board meeting of the California Tahoe Conservancy, the agency will decide if they will re-offer the $300,000 they planned to give the city for further study when they deemed the environmental benefits too small for the larger grant.

The board will also determine if it will give the city more time to submit a completed environmental analysis for the updated project for grant consideration. The city has reduced its grant request from the previous $5.5 million to $3 million.

