Take A ride In A B-17 This Weekend

You can take a ride back in time this weekend when you board a B-17 Flying Fortress called the Madras Maiden.

The Liberty Foundation is a non-profit flying museum and keeps one of only 12 B-17 bombers flying today. At one time,

there were 12,732 during the WWII era. The Liberty Foundation is providing rides in this iconic plane this Saturday

and Sunday March 18 and 19 out of Mather field in Rancho Cordova. There is a fee for the ride, but you can do a walk

through for free. It is like experiencing this Flying Fortress just the way those brave men flew them in the day. For more

information on times and fees, call 918-340-0243. It’s a time we should never forget.

