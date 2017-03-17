Adoption Fees Reduced For “St. PETrick’s Day” At SPCA

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by finding your pet of gold at the end of the rainbow — or rather, at the Placer County animal services center in Auburn.

Cat and dog adoption fees, normally $121 for dogs or $100 for cats, will be just $20 during the “St. PETrick’s Day” special promotion from March 17-25, excluding dog licensing fees.

“Our shelter is nearing capacity and we are hoping that this event will bring in new adopters in search of a new best friend,” said Katie Ingram, Placer County animal services manager. “We have dozens of amazing pets that are ready and waiting to find their forever homes.”

Dog adoption fees include the cost of the heartworm test (for dogs over 6 months); heartworm prevention while in the shelter; flea and tick prevention; a first distemper, parvo and bordetella vaccination; rabies vaccination (if over 4 months); deworming; microchipping; and spay or neuter procedures.

Cat adoption fees include the cost of a feline AIDS and leukemia test; a first feline distemper vaccination; deworming; rabies vaccination (if over 4 months); microchipping; and spay or neuter procedures.

The center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can also search adoptable animals on the Placer County website. Adopters must complete an application.