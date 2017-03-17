Identity Theft Workshop Presented By Placer Sheriff’s Department

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will offer a free public class next month about preventing identity theft, according to a news release from the department.

Scheduled for the evening of Thursday, April 6 at the Auburn Justice Center on Richardson Drive, the class will explain how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim, how to safeguard one’s identity, how criminals obtain information, and what next steps a victim should take.

Detectives Dan Meier and Lakshan DeSilva will lead the presentation, both of whom have investigated numerous financial crimes and will relate their experiences with what PCSO calls the fastest-growing crime in America. For reservations, email CSO Scofield at sscofiel@placer.ca.gov or call her at (916) 652-2409.

IDENTTY THEFT SEMINAR

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Auburn Justice Center, 2929 Richardson Drive, Auburn

Cost: free

For reservations, email sscofiel@placer.ca.gov

or call (916) 652-2409.