Bicycle Versus Truck On Auburn-Folsom Road End In Tragedy

A bicycle versus truck collision on Auburn-Folsom Road resulted in a fatality and road closure Saturday afternoon.

A 65-year-old man bicycling along Auburn-Folsom Road early Saturday afternoon was struck by a motorist near Sunrise Ridge Circle, which led to a several hour investigation that blocked off traffic in both directions. Auburn police volunteers were directing traffic to a detour route through the neighborhood adjacent to the crash site.

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver involved. However, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s office, the investigation is still on-going.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Detective Carlos Castaner with the Auburn Police Department’s Investigations Division at (530) 823-4237 ext. 238 or ccastaner @auburn.ca.gov.