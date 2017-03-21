Modernizing Of 4,400 Feet Of Roseville Pipline

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is modernizing approximately 4,400 feet of natural gas distribution pipeline in Roseville, according to a news release from the company.

PG&E crews started working last week and are scheduled to be in the area through August, weather permitting.

The project work will take place on Cottonwood Drive, Woodglen Drive, Oakwood Drive, Oakview Way and Woodberry Court.

Work will generally occur Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but work may occur as late as 6 p.m. and on some Saturdays. Traffic may be routed around work areas. Driveway access may be affected, but crews can provide access within a few minutes. Once upgrades are complete, the new pipes will be tested to ensure they are operating safely before being placed into service.

Following standard safety practices, crews will vent natural gas from pipelines as the project progresses. As PG&E vents the pipe, the smell of natural gas and the sound of venting may be noticeable to nearby homes and businesses, depending on wind direction. The natural gas will quickly dissipate into the atmosphere and will not be harmful. However, PG&E encourages anyone who has concerns about natural gas odors in or around their home or business to call them at 1-800-743-5000.