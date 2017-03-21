Placer Youth Impact Awards Now Accepting Applications

Do you know a high school student who is a leader, innovator, volunteer or against-the-odds achiever in our community? The third annual Placer Youth Impact Awards, a dual scholarship and awards program created by the Placer County Youth Commission, will recognize outstanding local teens.

The program is currently accepting applications, which are due by 11:59 p.m. March 28. There are four categories: Applied Talents and Knowledge, Community Service, Leadership and Overcoming Adversity. Award recipients in each category will receive a minimum $100 scholarship sponsored by local organizations and businesses. More information and the simple application are available at www.placeryouth.com .

All youth applicants will be invited to an awards banquet and dessert April 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will highlight some of the inspiring accomplishments of young people in our community and an awards presentation. The Placer County Youth Commission and Placer County Board of Supervisors will present the scholarships.

The Placer County Youth Commission is a group of 18 Placer County high school students appointed by the county board of supervisors to encourage youth voice in local decision making. More about the youth commission can be found at www.placeryouth.com . Commissioners are available for presentations about the Youth Impact Awards or the commission in general.

