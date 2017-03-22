$6.7 Million Awarded To Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation Projects

The California Natural Resources Agency today announced $6.7 million in funding for 15 Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation (EEM) projects statewide. EEM provides grants to local, state and federal governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations for projects to mitigate environmental impacts caused by new or modified state transportation facilities.

“It is imperative that California invest in projects that will help the state preserve and protect natural resources while mitigating the negative impacts of vital transportation infrastructure,” said California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird. “This year’s funded projects reflect an impressive level of hard work and commitment by many people.”

For fiscal year 2015-16, the Natural Resources Agency evaluated 44 applications and recommended funding for 15 projects identified below. Specifically, the Agency recommends funding 5 projects in the northern part of the state for a total of over $2.55 million and 10 projects in the southern portion of the state totaling over $4.15 million. Money for the grants comes from fuel taxes distributed to the Natural Resources Agency by the California Department of Transportation.

