Placer Court’s Seek Change In Models For Child Custody

The Placer County Superior Court is seeking comment on a proposal to transition from a child custody recommending counseling mediation model to a tiered mediation model in all cases involving contested child custody and visitation matters.

The court is considering a move to a tiered mediation model consisting of three tiers.

In Tier I, the parties would work with a mediator in an effort to come to an agreement in their case. That mediation would be confidential and not result in any recommendation or report to the court. For those who are unable to reach agreement, the court could order further services by referral to Tier II or Tier III.

In Tier II, a court-connected professional would gather information and submit a report, without recommendations, to the court.

Tier III serves as a traditional child custody recommending counseling service, in which a report, with recommendations, would be provided to the court. Cases would initially be referred to Tier I, and the judicial officer would have the discretion to refer cases to subsequent tiers or child custody evaluation as needed.

The proposed model is intended to provide parties with additional opportunities to resolve conflict and to promote the best interest of the child prior to court hearings. “By expanding our family court mediation services to include tiered mediation, we hope to help children and families by reducing conflict and adversarial court hearings whenever possible,” said Alan V. Pineschi, Presiding Judge of the Placer County Superior Court.

Further details of the proposed model are posted in the court’s Proposed Local Rules for July 1, 2017. These proposed rules, and information on how to submit comments to the court on the proposed rule changes, can be found at: http://www.placer.courts.ca.gov/local-rules.html.