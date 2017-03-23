It’s Officially Over – For Now(Oroville Spillway)

Effective immediately, Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea has lifted all evacuation warnings and advisories for Butte County residents previously affected by the February 12th Oroville Dam spillway emergency evacuations.

“These past six weeks have been a very difficult and unsettling time for many individuals and families affected by the danger posed by fast-moving erosion to the emergency spillway,” said Sheriff Honea. “I couldn’t be more proud of this community and the countless unsung heroes who helped their neighbors and cared for those who needed it most.”

“I feel satisfied with the progress made in reinforcing the primary spillway, emergency spillway and returning the Hyatt Powerhouse to an operational state, as well as the successful efforts by the California Department of Water Resources to lower the lake level enough to buffer for future storms,” said Honea.

In the coming few months, work will continue to manage the spring runoff inflows to the reservoir. Additional work continues on the primary spillway, the area below the emergency spillway, access roads, and other areas eroded by the emergency spillway runoff. Rock benches and check dams are being constructed to slow water and minimize erosion should the emergency spillway ever need to be used again.

Sheriff Honea urges all residents to ensure they have an emergency plan and supplies ready for any and all emergencies that may come up throughout the spring season. An evacuation plan has been developed, and may be accessed by visiting www.buttecounty.net/OEM. As a reminder, this is the spring runoff season.

Water levels and flood concerns can change in the region’s waterways. It is also important to keep informed by following reliable and accurate sources of information. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook and Twitter, sign up for emergency mass notifications at www.buttecounty.net/emergencymassnotification, and bookmark www.buttecounty.net.

