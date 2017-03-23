Text Message Inquiring About Drug Sale Accidentally Sent To Placer County Detective

Have you ever sent a text message to the wrong person? Has that text ever resulted in embarrassment or maybe even got you in trouble?

Well that was the case for a pair from Sacramento when they mistakenly sent a text message regarding the sale of prescription narcotics. Problem was the person who received the text message by accident was a detective with Placer County.

Detectives arrested Rachelle Renfroe, 41, of Citrus Heights and Andre Renfroe, 45, of Carmichael on suspicion of possession of narcotic substances for sale.

Rachelle Renfroe, who texted the wrong number, offered to sell prescription narcotics to the detective, not knowing who he was.

The detective played along, texting back and forth with the woman. Eventually, a meeting was set up for the sale of the pills.

At the pre-arranged meeting on Tuesday, detectives arrested the two Sacramento residents. The pair were brought to Placer County Jail and were charged with possession for sale, transporting a narcotic with intent to sell and conspiracy to commit one or more felonies. Records indicate that Rachelle Renfroe was released from Placer County Jail on Wednesday.