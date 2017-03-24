DWR Announces Grants to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Increase Efficiency

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) yesterday announced nearly $18 million in grants to support agencies and organizations with projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve water and energy use efficiency. The awards will fund proposals under the 2016 Water-Energy Grant Program.

Fourteen organizations were awarded grants totaling $17,721,805. The smallest grant is $28,445 to the Long Beach Water Department for installation of efficient pre-rinse spray valves and faucet aerators for commercial food service locations. The largest awards are two $3 million grants to Proteus, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides education, job training and other support services to farm families and other program participants. Proteus will provide installation of ultra-efficient showerheads, faucet aerators and high-efficiency clothes washers to help residents within disadvantaged communities in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

The Water-Energy Grant Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investment projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and more. At least 35 percent of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities.

