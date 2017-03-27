Coffee With A Cop Coming To Downtown Auburn This Thursday

On Thursday officers from the Auburn Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and of course drink some coffee.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 8:00 AM at Flour Garden Bakery located in the Auburn Town Center, 340 Elm Avenue. Please contact Sergeant Chris Forman with questions: (530) 823-4237 extension 310, or email at cforman@auburn.ca.gov

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Auburn’s neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

