Placer County Offering Expedited Permitting For Winter Storm Damage

With many houses and buildings in Placer County’s high country still covered in huge amounts of snow, potential damage from the heavy snow load may still be hidden. Damage to roofs, decks, out buildings, garages and other structures will become visible as the snow melts. Property owners will be making repairs, many of which will require building permits.

To accommodate the anticipated increase in permit applications and speed the repairs, Placer County Building Services is offering same-day permit services every Tuesday in the Tahoe City office, 775 North Lake Blvd.

Tuesday services available include permits for repairs, decks, patio covers, signs, pools, minor interior alterations, re-roofs, electrical repair, HVAC change-outs, solar panel installation, window and door change-outs and other minor building, electrical, mechanical or plumbing permits.

Because many Tahoe homeowners may live outside of the area, the Auburn Building Services office is also available to serve them with same day permit services five days a week, 3091 County Center Drive. In addition, online permit submittals are available with a one to three-day turnaround for solar, reroof, water heaters, HVAC, and minor electrical, plumbing and mechanical permits. Online permits are available at https://permits.placer.ca.gov . For assistance, contact the Tahoe City Building Services office at 530-581-6200.

