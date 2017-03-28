Sheriff’s Department Seeking Help Identifying Auburn Area Robber

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a masked man who broke into an Auburn-area restaurant early Saturday morning.

The burglary occurred about 4 a.m. at the El Agave Taqueria, 1285 Grass Valley Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a surveillance photo of a masked man who broke into the restaurant and stole money, most of it from the tip jar. Money in the jar is split at the end of the month among the service workers employed at the restaurant, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call Detective Crawford at 530-889-7855. People wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 should call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191, or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.