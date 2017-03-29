70-Year-Old Man Has Fatal Collision With Pole In Rough and Ready

On Monday, a 70 year old male, was riding a Yamaha 500cc motorcycle northbound on Rough and Ready Highway. The bike was traveling 45 MPH in the northbound lane while approaching the intersection of Valley Drive. He was wearing a helmet, although he was not licensed to be driving a motorcycle.

For an undetermined reason at this time, the 70 year old man allowed the motorcycle to veer off the east side of Rough and Ready Highway. The motorcycle traveled into the ditch and continued in a northerly course, where it struck a rock embankment. It ultimately stopped on its right side back in the northbound lane just north of the intersection of Valley Drive. The man was ejected from the motorcycle in a northerly direction. A large, wooden utility pole is located along the eastern edge of Rough and Ready Highway at this location. The man’s path led him directly into the pole, where his head, shoulder and neck areas took the majority of the trauma. He bounced off the pole and came to rest back in the northbound lane of Rough and Ready Highway.

The motorcycle driver was declared deceased at the scene by arriving paramedics from the Penn Valley Fire Protection District. The suspected cause is due to severe, blunt force trauma from the impact with the utility pole.

CHP is handling the ongoing investigation. The identity of the 70 year old man is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. It is unknown whether alcohol intoxication and/or drug impairment contributed to this collision. Toxicology results will be forthcoming in conjunction with medical examiner review.

Rough and Ready Highway was closed for approximately one hour while emergency personnel worked at the scene.

