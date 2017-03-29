Severe Storm Warning Issued For South Lake Tahoe Communities Tomorrow

A severe storm warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe area tomorrow. According to the Reno National Weather Service you should expect continued high flows on rivers and streams with gradual snowmelt or controlled releases. No storm-related spikes expected through mid-next week and no meaningful forecast changes.

Increasing potential for a quick spring-type storm Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, with gusty winds and snow showers are forecasted according to the Reno National Weather Forecast. Simulations continue to show weak to moderate AR next Thursday-Friday land falling somewhere on the U.S. West Coast, but low predictability on latitude, intensity. Heavy rain potential is there which could result in flooding if it impacts us directly, so continue to monitor.

For an in-depth slider report on this storm visit the city of South Lake Tahoe’s website at: http://www.cityofslt.us/DocumentCenter/View/7633

