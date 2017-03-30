Man’s Identity and Cause of Death Released On February Death Outside Homesless Shelter

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a pair of key facts regarding the Feb. 23rd death of a man outside of the Right Hand Auburn homeless shelter in the Dewitt Government campus.

First, a toxicology report was released, which showed the man died from a methamphetamine overdose. The official release from the Placer County Coroner’s Office was acute methamphetamine toxicity.

Second, the Sheriff’s Office released the full name of the man, who had previously been identified in news reports by his first name “Keith.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office the victim was Keith Raoul Lamotte. He is described in a Sacramento-area funeral notice as 39-year-old Keith Raoul Lamotte II. He was born in Sacramento and grew up in the North Sacramento area. The notice described him as highly intelligent and someone who disdained injustice. According to Lamotte’s obituary, he found jobs in sales and particularly enjoyed his time selling cell phones for Radio Shack.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, contributing factors related to Lamotte’s death included high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity but they were not the underlying cause.