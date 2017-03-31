Radio Law Talk Debuts On KAHI Tomorrow At 11am

Your local source for everything that is foothills, AM 950 KAHI, is proud to welcome the Radio Law Talk Show into it’s Saturday line up. Long time supporter and friend to KAHI Radio, Fred Penney, will be the show’s host every Saturday morning from 11am till noon starting April 1st.

Penney joined Brad Schmidt on the KAHI Morning News Show Friday morning to discuss Radio Law Talk where he described his show as one that will separate itself from other law talk radio shows by injecting upbeat personalities as the Radio Law Talk team help callers who phone in with their law questions. Penney mentioned both he and his three co-hosts will be able to make what is usually a boring topic a very fun one that listeners will look forward to hearing all week.

The shows three co-hosts all offer a different expertise, that along with Penney’s expertise in injury law, cover nearly all bases within the profession. One co-host, Daniel Hunt, graduated from McGeorge Law School and specializes in Trust and Estate Administration. Denise Dirks, another graduate of McGeorge Law School will be the co-host with a background in family law. Last but not least, the third co-host Chris Rodriguez, or “Harvard boy” as host Fred Penney enjoys referring by, has a focus in real estate and commercial litigation and will be the third co-host on Radio Law Talk.

The host and creator of Law Talk Radio is a local guy who grew up in the foothills and attended Del Oro High School. The former Golden Eagle was a point guard for the basketball team in the 1970’s. Mr. Penney is also the author of Penryn Boys, which is a collection of stories, legends and events that took place during his childhood in Penryn. His connection to his hometown can still be seen through his involvement in numerous local events and charities as well as by being a key voice that can often be heard on the radio waves from the voice of the foothills, AM 950 KAHI.

With such a well rounded group led by a man who has built a law firm empire that stretches up and down the golden state with 14 offices from San Diego to Chico, it is no surprise that Frederick Penney has expectations of his show not only reaching syndication but reaching syndication quickly. Penney’s confidence is backed up by his professional career and the numerous accolades that he has stock piled during his time as one of California’s most sought after lawyers.

Once again, be sure to tune in to Fred Penney’s Radio Law Talk every Saturday from 11am to noon right here on the voice of the foothills, AM 950 KAHI. Penney and his team launch episode one tomorrow, April 1st. If you for some reason miss the live broadcast of Radio Law Talk you can listen to the podcast anytime after the original airing. Just go to KAHI.com, find the listen menu, click the audio on demand tab and click the Radio Law Talk icon.

