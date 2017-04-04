Cannabis Ordinance Meeting Thursday In Auburn

With Placer County’s new cannabis ordinance now in effect, county staff will host a town hall meeting in Auburn April 6 to answer questions about the new rules for cannabis cultivation and the county’s complaint and enforcement process.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Placer County Planning Commission chambers, 3091 County Center Drive in North Auburn.

In December 2016, the county board of supervisors approved a new ordinance allowing limited cultivation of cannabis for personal use only. The ordinance went into effect Jan. 1, 2017.

The new ordinance is consistent with the 1996 Proposition 215 Compassionate Use Act, 2015 Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act and the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, also known as Proposition 64. It allows cultivation of up to six non-medical plants on 50 square feet or cultivation of 50 square feet of medical cannabis for personal use, but bans all commercial activity related to cannabis including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, delivery and distribution.

Placer County’s code compliance office is mainly responsible for enforcing the ordinance, with fines for non-compliance ranging from $500 per plant over the six plant limit up to $5,000 a day for commercial activities including cultivation, manufacture or distribution. More on the county’s cannabis ordinance can be found on their website at placer.ca.gov/cannabis