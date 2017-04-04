Sierra College Set to Host Spring Jazz Invitational Concert

The Sierra College Music Department is proud to present a Spring Jazz Invitational Concert on Wednesday, April 19th, 7:30pm in Dietrich Theatre on the Sierra College Rocklin Campus.

Spend an evening with the Rocklin High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Tom Douglass, the Placer High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by David Lawrenson, the Antelope High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Ritchey Hodge, and the Sierra College Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Greg McLaughlin. Pieces to be performed include “Blues in the Closest,” by Oscar Peterson, “Unit 7,” by Sam Jones, “Blood Count,” by Billy Strayhorn, “Cherry Juice,” by Thad Jones, and Jim McNeely’s “Extra Credit.”

The Sierra College Rocklin Campus is located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin CA. Admission for this concert is $6 student/senior and $10 general. Tickets are available at the door. All proceeds benefit the Sierra College Music Department. There is a $3 parking fee on campus. Parking permits can be purchased at machines located within the campus parking lot.

For directions to Dietrich Theatre or more information about this concert and other events at Sierra College, call the Sierra College Music Department at (916) 660-8054 or log on to our website at www.sierracollege.edu. Click on the Events tab at the top of the home page and then choose Music/Drama from the right side Event Categories.

