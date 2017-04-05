Placer County In Top 5 Ranking For Healthiest CA. Cities

Placer County released the 2017 Community Health Status Assessment [1], a comprehensive look at the health and well-being of Placer residents that identifies health trends and disparities.

While the county is ranked among the top five healthiest in the state, this report will help individuals and groups – from elected officials to healthcare providers to community members – make informed decisions to help spur action and address health challenges.

Seventy-three percent of residents feel that Placer County is a “very healthy” or “healthy” place to live. But how can we grow that sentiment even further? The Community Health Status Assessment explores data around a variety of indicators that impact health, including income levels, education, crime, nutrition and health care access — offering context with the data and noting where Placer County stands compared to California as a whole.

The Community Health Status Assessment is the first of its kind completed since 1999, and is part of a broader strategic planning process the county is undergoing involving extensive community input and data collection

