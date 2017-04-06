Foresthill Man Arrested Following Shots Fired At Sheriff’s Helicopter And Armored Vehicle

A man was arrested Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies at a Foresthill home, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rance Shepherd, 34, was taken into custody peacefully after shooting at law enforcement vehicles and refusing to leave his home for nearly 8-and-a-half hours, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident started about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when a construction crew spotted an armed man and called deputies. It was reported that Shepherd became angry with a group of nearby tree trimmers and eventually aimed a gun at the workers.

When officers arrived, Shepherd had barricaded himself inside his home in the 8200 block of Michigan Bluff Road. Shepherd shot at a sheriff’s office helicopter at least four times and fired at armored vehicles, officials said. Deputies evacuated nearby homes as a precaution during the standoff. SWAT and negotiators were also called to the scene.

Just before 11 p.m., Shepherd was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.