Caltrans Warns Of Winter Storm Like Driving Conditions



Caltrans is alerting motorists to be prepared for a return to winter driving conditions in the Sierra Mountain areas, including the foothills. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada. The NWS is predicting significant snow accumulations of 6-12 inches above 4,500 feet and up to 4 feet of new snow above 6,000 feet.

Chain controls are to be expected over Donner and Echo Summits beginning Thursday night. While the storm is expected to end Saturday night, chain controls may still be in effect through Sunday morning. Nighttime temperatures will dip below freezing for the next week, creating icy roadway conditions that may require additional chain controls.

The NWS is also warning that wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour will occur during the storm, greatly reducing visibility on Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit, Highway 88 over Carson Pass and Highway 49 over Yuba Pass. Temporary highway closures are possible if white-out conditions occur. The NWS is advising to travel only if necessary. If travel during the storm cannot be delayed, Caltrans encourages motorists to follow the winter driving tips at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/cttravel/winter.html.

Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit may be held intermittently during the storm for avalanche control. Highway 89 over Emerald Bay is currently open but may be closed if avalanche hazards occur.

Caltrans’ snow removal crews will be working throughout the storm on summit passes and impacted Caltrans roadways. Caltrans permitted and trained chain installers on Interstate 80 can be identified by a reflective sign with their bib number. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in chain installation/removal areas where pedestrians are present and to not crowd snow removal equipment, passing only when the whole roadway ahead is visible. Chain control information is available at http://dot.ca.gov/cttravel/chain-controls.html .

Be advised that motorists using cable (ladder) chains may be turned around on Highway 267 at the Northstar and Kings Beach chain control checkpoints. Although cable chains are legal traction devices, they’ve proven to be ineffective when attempting to drive over Brockway Summit during heavy snow storms. Motorists can use Highway 89 as an alternate route. Access to the Northstar resort area is open for motorists traveling from the Truckee area.

Motorists traveling during the storm are reminded that severe weather may slow motorists, resulting in roadway congestion. Spin-outs on summit passes are often the cause for temporary highway closures. Motorists are encouraged to slow down by reducing vehicle speeds and turning off cruise control. Leaving plenty of room between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead helps to avoid collisions caused by sudden stops and slippery roadways. Motorists are also advised to plan for additional travel time and to travel with a full tank of gas as well as plenty of warm clothing, food, and water.

• Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. A mobile version is also available.

• Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

• Motorists can see real-time conditions before they hit the road by using our map of traffic cameras available for District 3 and statewide.

• For Interstate 80 and Highway 50 updates, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter and Facebook to receive the latest information about current roadway conditions.

• For forecast information, visit the National Weather Service website.