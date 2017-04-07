Transient Man Manages To Damage Two Police Vehicles With One Hit

John Retzlaff was arrested for evading the police and damaging two police vehicles.

Just after midnight on April 4th, 2017, two Placerville Police Officers were checking on an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Regal Cinema located at 337 Placerville Drive. Inside the vehicle they observed one male subject, later identified as Retzlaff, who was sleeping in the passenger area of the vehicle. Retzlaff awoke and angrily banged on the window towards the officers. Retzlaff then jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle ignoring officers’ attempts to contact him.

Retzlaff started the vehicle, put it in gear and continued to ignore the officers’ demands. Retzlaff then accelerated in reverse approximately 40 feet away from the officers. Without hesitation, Retzlaff accelerated quickly forward and rammed a police vehicle that was approximately 50 feet in front of him. Retzlaff continued to try and evade, but the force of the impact caused his vehicle to be immobilized enough for officers to attempt contact with him again. When Retzlaff struck the first vehicle it caused a secondary collision into another patrol vehicle parked next to it. After continued efforts by the officers, Retzlaff was finally taking into custody without further incident.

Retzlaff was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for Felony Vandalism.