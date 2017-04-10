Cargo Fire Alarm On Sacramento Departed Airliner Has Forced Emergerncy Landing

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing Sunday morning at the Modesto City-County Airport after a warning signal indicated there was a fire in the plane’s cargo area, the Modesto Fire Department said.

SkyWest Flight 3391, operating as an Alaska Airlines flight, landed safely at 6:50 a.m. No injuries were reported, and all 62 people onboard were safely moved to the terminal.

The plane departed Sacramento Sunday morning and was headed to San Diego.

There was no active fire on the plane when it landed, but its fire extinguishing system had been activated, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Firefighters believe a faulty signal may have triggered the fire warning. The passengers were bused back to Sacramento or other locations.

