Officer Fataly Backed Over Bus Driver Directing Traffic At Crash Site

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident near the Nevada state line that involved a CHP officer.
The officer was responding to a crash along Interstate 80 east of Hirschdale Road Saturday night when he backed into the driver of a charter bus who had stopped to help direct traffic, the CHP said.
The bus driver was taken to a hospital in Reno, but died early Sunday morning.
The crash is being investigated by the CHP Valley Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.