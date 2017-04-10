Officer Fataly Backed Over Bus Driver Directing Traffic At Crash Site

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident near the Nevada state line that involved a CHP officer.

The officer was responding to a crash along Interstate 80 east of Hirschdale Road Saturday night when he backed into the driver of a charter bus who had stopped to help direct traffic, the CHP said.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital in Reno, but died early Sunday morning.

The crash is being investigated by the CHP Valley Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

No other details have been released.

