Auburn House Fire Victim Is Now Charged With Arson

A woman who was originally thought to be the victim of a fire is now facing serious consequences after arson charges were filed against her. Tiffany Almeida, 36, of Auburn was sentenced to time already served following a guilty plea on March 27th after her involvement with the August 15th fire on Erin Drive in Auburn.

Almeida was originally thought to be the victim as she was hauled off by ambulance suffering from smoke inhalation after she was found nearly unconscious on the lawn in front of her burning home by neighbors. However, following investigation by Cal Fire investigators, it was later determined that she intentionally set the home ablaze.

The master bedroom and the bathroom below sustained major damage along with significant smoke damage to most of the home as a result of the arson. Almeida will be on probation for five years as punishment for her crime.

