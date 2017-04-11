Two House Fires Within Two Days In Downtown Auburn

A fire broke out on the 1100 block of high street Sunday morning. Firefighters put out the blaze that had erupted on a two story house just two days after another downtown fire had taken place on the 300 block of Chamberlain Avenue. That home sustained minimal damage as fire fighters’ limited the damage to the kitchen area with a faulty oven suspected as the cause.

The fire on high street is still under investigation however it is not suspected to be suspicious in nature. The house was being remodeled and no occupants were suspected to be inside the home.

A total of 12 firefighters were on site on the High Street fire along with two engines as a result of a timely shift change occurrence. The group was able to contain this blaze to one room.