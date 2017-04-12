Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning to Parents About Spring Break Parties

The issue was made on Placer County Sheriff social media sites and read as follows:

“It is spring break for many students, and with it comes teenagers looking for parties. Parents, please remind your teens of the dangers of posting an upcoming party to social media. And also remember that it is illegal to serve alcohol to persons under the age of 21 if you’re hosting a party in your home; it is the law and it will be enforced when appropriate.”

This warning was constructed after three arrests were made over the weekend when a Granite Bay party became out of control when one attendee posted the party on Snap Chat. Deputies were called to a young girls party on East Hidden Lakes Drive at 5:15 a.m. this past Monday. Authorities were responding to a report of a fight involving a firearm. Deputies discovered that a girl who hosted the party in the neighborhood had intended the gathering to be for Granite Bay residents only.

However, several unwanted guests showed up to the residence after viewing the party on the social media platform. In reconstructing what went on in the early morning hours, deputies believe that Austin Eric Keefauver, 18, argued with somebody at the party and then went to his vehicle, where he allegedly returned with a pistol-grip shotgun.

He then pointed it at partygoers and demanded money and whatever else was in their pockets, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Instead of complying, a fight broke out. Keefauver and his friends left but were stopped by a deputy arriving on scene. A shotgun was found in their vehicle’s trunk.

Keefauver was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, being armed in commission of a felony and conspiracy. Daniel A. Munoz, 18, and a 17-year-old were arrested for fighting which caused injuries to three partygoers.