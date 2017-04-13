Drones Will Be the New Weapon For the County Against Mosquitos

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District has two new weapons in its fight against disease-carrying mosquitoes. The district plans to use drones to help spot places where mosquitoes could breed.

Two small drones could be flying over remote areas in Placer County soon on the hunt for mosquitoes. Joel Buettner with the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District says one of the drones is water-proof.

The unmanned aerial systems may even be able to deploy and fetch mosquito traps in remote areas. Buettner says drones can reduce equipment and labor costs, and can better survey larger, remote, or environmentally-sensitive areas. Eventually the district wants to use the drones to apply pesticides.

Buettner says state regulations make it difficult to use drones to spray pesticides, but that could change. The district will be using the drones for surveillance this season.