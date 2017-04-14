New American River Bridge For State Highway 49

Caltrans, its partners and the community today celebrated the start of construction on a new bridge on State Highway 49, which will meet current seismic standards and provide safer access for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. The new bridge on the south fork of the American River in the Coloma-Lotus community will replace the existing 62-year-old structure.

The $22 million project will include seismic upgrades, standard 8-foot shoulders and new sidewalks on both sides of the bridge. The highway will also be realigned and will include construction of new curbs, gutters, sidewalks and retaining walls that meet current design standards.

The El Dorado County Transportation Committee (EDCTC) partnered with Caltrans on the project and helped ensure the community was engaged throughout the project development process.

The construction contract was awarded to MCM Construction, Inc., of Sacramento, and the project will take two years to complete.

