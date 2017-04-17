KAHI Radio Official Broadcast Partner For Lincoln Potters

KAHI Radio is proud to announce that we will be the official radio broadcast station for the Lincoln Potters baseball team. The Potters are set to begin their inaugural 2017 season on June 1st.

The Potters play a 62 game schedule this summer. The Potters will sport their home uniforms for 32 of those games, when they host Great West League opponents at the newly renovated McBean Memorial Park in downtown Lincoln. Their season could potentially be extended beyond the 62 games if they make the playoffs which directly follow the regular season conclusion.

The Great West League’s other teams that will be battling the Potters for those playoff spots will be the Chico Heat, Marysville Gold Sox, Medford Rogues, Portland Pickles and the Yuba City Bears.

The Lincoln Potters Baseball Club’s ribbon-cutting event is right around the corner as it is scheduled for March 22 at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the ribbon be cut at 436 Lincoln Blvd., Suite 104 and enjoy complimentary beer, wine and Old Town Pizza slices. For more information or any questions you may have, visit Lincolnpotters.com or call (916)209-3444.



Also, the Potters are offering fans a free chance to check out the squad on the diamond during FanFest night at 7:05 p.m. on May 29. Take the family out to McBean Park baseball stadium, located at 65 McBean Park Drive, to get the communities first view of it’s team when they split the team and scrimmage each other. Once again this event is free so bring the whole family and invite your friends.

For single game or season ticket packages visit lincolnpotters.com and click on the tickets/promotions drop down menu.

Continue to check KAHI.com for all the Potters updates and remember you can hear all the Potters action starting June 1st right here on “the voice of the foothills” AM 950 KAHI.