Help Keep Local Parks Clean On Earth Day

Volunteers and sponsors at California State Parks Foundation’s 19th Earth Day Restoration & Cleanup, presented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), are participating in environmental improvement projects at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and 40 other state parks. PG&E employees, volunteers, families, and kids, California State Park Rangers and California State Parks Foundation will remove weeds and graffiti, clean up shoreline, plant native vegetation, fill eroded trails, repair boardwalks, install solar lights, and more.

With continued budget restrictions at state parks, volunteers will complete projects that would otherwise be neglected, prior to the busy summer season to help keep parks clean and safe for all to enjoy.

Since its inception in 1998, CSPF’s Earth Day Restoration & Cleanup program has resulted in 83,785 participants contributing more than 334,301 volunteer hours’ worth nearly $6.6 million in park maintenance and improvements. Additionally, nearly $5 million has been raised through the Earth Day program to benefit state parks and the millions of Californians who rely on them for recreation, education, and inspiration. Sponsors this year include PG&E, Target, Edison International, Union Bank, Oracle, The Nature Conservancy and Microsoft. In-kind sponsors include Subway Restaurants and Peet’s Coffee.

This event will take place on Saturday, April 22 with a welcome and brief remarks kicking things off at 9:00 a.m. Sacramento area parks that are participating include: Auburn State Recreation Area and Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

For more information, visit http://www.calparks.org/earthday.