Women In Philanthropy Seeking Donations

United Way’s Women in Philanthropy needs your donations of new towels, toiletries and luggage for 260 local foster youth moving out on their own.

Purchase on your own or donate through United Way’s Amazon wishlist. Items are needed by April 20 and will be donated through Sacramento County’s Foster Youth Emancipation Basket program.

Volunteers are needed at United Way’s office from 5-7:30 p.m. on April, 20 to help package the donations.

Since 2002, local Women in Philanthropy has raised over $1.8 million for local foster youth. Donations to Women in Philanthropy help to provide youth with special bank accounts so they can save for necessary items like rent, transportation, college books and more. This dynamic group is one of 160 United Way women’s groups nationwide. With more than 70,000 members across the country, United Way women’s groups have raised over $1 billion since 2001. For details, visit yourlocalunitedway.org.

