Placer County Youth Commission Seeks Applicants

The Placer County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications from young people who wish to serve as one of 18 formally-appointed members of the Placer County Youth Commission for the

2017-18 term. The Placer County Youth Commission is an advisory board to the Placer County Board of Supervisors and consists of at least one representative from each of the five supervisorial districts. These commissioners must be between the ages of 14-21. They represent diverse backgrounds, experiences and skill sets, and provide a unique perspective in their recommendations to the board of supervisors.

The Placer County Youth Commission advises decision makers on youth-related issues, serves as a community forum to discuss youth concerns and ideas, raises the profile of Placer County youth, initiates positive change in the community, encourages youth engagement and prepares young people to be active citizens.

Youth commissioners facilitate twice-monthly meetings, set priorities, conduct research and create action plans. The commission may sponsor special activities and host open forums or special events. It also presents an annual report at the June board of supervisors meeting. Commissioners gain valuable experience that helps prepare them for the future.

Applicants must be Placer County residents between the ages of 14 (or ninth grade) and 21. Applications are due by midnight on Friday, May 19.

The application form, as well as more information on the commission, can be found at www.placeryouth.com [1]. Appointment is a competitive process consisting of both the written application and a personal interview. Beyond commissioner roles, students can join the commission at any time by submitting an ambassador application. Ambassadors can participate with greater flexibility, focusing on a specific project or issue of interest. For more information, email placercoyouthcommission@gmail.com or call (530) 886-2811.

