New Bike Trail Going In South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe has begun construction on the El Dorado Beach to Ski Run Bike Trail.

Sierra Nevada Construction (SNC) will be installing temporary Best Management Practices (BMP) erosion control and water quality measures during the last week of April.

Construction work will not occur on holidays or weekends. Lane closures on Lake Tahoe Blvd. will occur during weekdays, Monday through noon Friday through the month of May. Lane closures during June are not expected to occur on a daily basis. The Class 1 bike trail is expected to be completed by mid-July to early August depending on the weather and Caltrans’ approved lane closures during June.

The El Dorado Beach to Ski Run Bike Trail project includes construction of an approximately 1-mile long Class 1 bike path (paved bike path in dedicated right-of-way separated from roadway right-of-way) on the north side of U.S. Highway 50 between El Dorado Beach and Ski Run Blvd.

