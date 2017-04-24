Placer County Happenings For The Week Of 4/24

With several county supervisors and key staff headed to Washington, D.C. next week to meet with national leaders, the board of supervisors will meet Monday, April 24, instead of their usual Tuesday meeting. On the agenda is a grant application to fund more trails connecting Placer’s North Lake Tahoe communities and Truckee. Also on the agenda is an update on planned speed limit changes in several areas based on recent surveys conducted by Placer County’s Department of Public Works and Facilities.

Can’t make it in person? Stream meetings online at placer.ca.gov, participate by video conference at our Tahoe City offices or call in at 530-886-5225. You can also view a list of the proposed changes to each roadway’s speed limit within the county on Placer’s website. Most of the changes would be increases to current limits.

Do you have 15 minutes to take an online survey to share your thoughts on the future of the county’s parks, trails, open spaces and beaches? The feedback will be used to develop a 10-year vision for recreation improvements in Placer County. For more information or to send the county your feedback, visit the counties website.

Placer County is on the search for bright, motivated and creative college students (and recent graduates) to join its team. No experience required and it is a paying position. Applications can be found on the counties website.

