Placer County Proclaims Support For Sutter Health’s Regional Effort To End Homelessness

The Placer County Board of Supervisors today proclaimed support for Sutter Health’s Getting to Zero campaign, a regional effort to end chronic homelessness by aligning programs and resources around a low-or-no barrier approach to housing individuals experiencing homelessness.

In December, Placer County received a $1 million matching grant through Getting to Zero to purchase housing and rental subsidies for up to 20 homeless people a year who are participating in the county’s Whole Person Care pilot program.

Working with public and private partners in Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties, Sutter Health will match up to $10 million in contributions and work to raise a total of $20 million over three years to support a low-or-no barrier model that provides chronically homeless individuals with housing, and then quickly offers the support services they need to achieve and maintain stability. The goal of the Getting to Zero effort is to reach “functional zero” – when the number of homeless people is equal to, or less than, the number of permanent housing units available to them – in Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors vote is consistent with recent actions taken by nearby jurisdictions. The Yolo County Board of Supervisors, Davis City Council, Roseville City Council, Sacramento City Council and Woodland City Council have adopted resolutions in support of Getting to Zero.

Sutter Health has long been committed to investing in programs that improve the health of the communities it serves. In addition to Getting to Zero, the organization funds community-based services, mobile clinics, prevention and wellness programs, transportation services and more. In 2015, Sutter Health’s network of physician organizations, hospitals and other health care providers made a total community benefit investment of $957 million.

Through the Getting to Zero campaign, Sutter Health has funded four matching grants to support low-or-no barrier responses to homelessness in the City of Davis ($233,000), City of Roseville ($250,000), City of Sacramento ($433,000) and Placer County ($1 million).

More information on Getting to Zero can be found at www.WeCanGetToZero.com