Repair Work Begins At Oroville Spillway

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) today released all three of the reports prepared by the independent Board of Consultants about the damaged spillways at Lake Oroville. The reports have been released with Critical Energy Infrastructure Information (CEII) redacted. DWR will follow this same protocol for each subsequent report from the Board of Consultants.

DWR has received numerous requests for the reports from elected officials, community leaders and the media.

“We’ve heard from the community,” said DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle. “We’re committed to making information available by posting these reports and through briefings as we continue work at Oroville.”

Since September 11, 2001 federal agencies and dam owners have paid increased attention to assessing vulnerabilities of the nation’s critical infrastructure to terrorist attack. Following rules and guidelines set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), DWR evaluated the Board of Consultants reports and identified information regarding specific engineering, vulnerability, or detailed design that could be useful to a person in planning an attack on critical infrastructure. Reports containing CEII, like those from the Independent Board of Consultants, are not released to the public.

The four members of the Board of Consultants were chosen by DWR and approved by FERC. The Board of Consultants is tasked with providing feedback and oversight on DWR’s plans for recovery of the Lake Oroville spillways. Team members may change as needed for specific technical expertise changes.

DWR will use the same CEII guidelines regarding the Forensic Team’s findings. The Forensic Team is an independent entity that is charged with determining the causes of the spillway incident. The Forensic Team is comprised of international experts identified by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials and the United States Society of Dams.

Redacted reports from the Board of Consultants are posted here: http://www.water.ca.gov/oroville-spillway/bocreports.cfm

About Critical Energy Infrastructure Information (CEII)

According to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), CEII is specific engineering, vulnerability, or detailed design information about proposed or existing critical infrastructure that: (1) relates details about the production, generation, transportation, transmission, or distribution of energy; (2) could be useful to a person in planning an attack on critical infrastructure; (3) is exempt from mandatory disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552 (2000) and the California Public Records Act, per 16 USC 824o-1(d); and (4) does not simply give the general location of the critical infrastructure.

About the Board of Consultants

A Board of Consultants is required by California Water Code for modifications to any dam owned by DWR. In addition, FERC requires a Board of Consultants to review and comment on repairs to dams. Therefore, the recovery of the Lake Oroville spillways is being reviewed by the Board of Consultants. The process for the Oroville Board of Consultants is the same as for all other dam projects, except this Board of Consultants must work at an accelerated pace.

DWR engineers have presented, and will continue to present, information to the Board of Consultants. Members of the Board of Consultants will then comment on DWR preliminary considerations, and offer direction prior to DWR making final decisions and furthering design details. The following members make up the current Board of Consultants:

• Kerry Cato, Ph.D., Engineering Geology; M.S., Engineering Geology; B.S., Geology

• John J. Cassidy, Ph.D., Mechanics and Hydraulics; M.S., Civil Engineering; B.S., Civil Engineering

• Eric Kollgaard, B.S., Civil Engineering

• Faiz Makdisi, Ph.D., Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering; M.A., Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering; B.E., Civil Engineering

About the Independent Forensic Team

The Board of Consultants described above should not be confused with the Forensic Team that has been engaged to determine the cause of the Lake Oroville spillway incident.

DWR asked the Association of State Dam Safety Officials and the United States Society of Dams to propose a team that could conduct a forensic evaluation of the damaged spillways. The Forensic Team is charged with determining the primary cause of the spillway incident, as well as any other contributing causes. Their findings will be shared with the BOC as it advises DWR on work to restore spillway function. Information from the Forensic Team will also be subject to CEII guidelines.

