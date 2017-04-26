Lincoln Potters News 4/26

The newly revived Lincoln Potters baseball team has released their 2017 promotional schedule in advance of single-game tickets going on sale Monday, May 1.

Highlighting this season’s promotions are five Fireworks Nights (June 1, June 10, July 4, July 15, and July 29) including Opening Night on June 1, Star Wars Night on June 10, Independence Day Celebration on July 4, Superhero/Public Safety Night on July 15, and Feather Falls Brewing Company Fireworks Night on July 29.

The Potters also have scheduled four premium giveaway nights, including seat cushions on June 9 (presented by Feather Falls Brewery), sunglasses on July 1, cowbells on July 14 (presented by Chick-fil-A), and mascot bobbleheads on August 2.

The free Potters Fan Fest will kick-off the season on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. at McBean Stadium in downtown Lincoln. The Fan Fest includes an intrasquad scrimmage followed by a meet and greet and autograph session with the players on the field.

Opening Night presented by Gladding, McBean on Thursday, June 1 will commence the Potters’ inaugural Great West League season against historic rival, the Marysville Gold Sox.

Additional 2017 promotions include Disney Night (presented by Mr. Pickles) on June 3, Placer County Showdown (presented by KAHI Radio) against the Auburn Wildcats on June 15, Youth Sports Night (presented by Placer Valley Tourism) on June 30, Faith Night on July 28, and Fan Appreciation Night on August 2.

Scheduled entertainment acts this summer include the Disc Dogs of the Golden Gate on July 1, the ZOOperstars on July 3, and BBoy McCoy the Break Dancing Bat Boy on July 4.

The 2017 Potters season also features five recurring promotions, including Senior Sundays presented by Summerset Senior Living with free ice cream sandwiches to the first 150 fans and Sunday Funday where kids eat free and current and retired military get in free with valid identification; Eat More Chicken Mondays presented by Chick-fil-A Pleasant Grove with one free chicken sandwich voucher for all fans in attendance; Loomis Basin Brewery $2 Tuesdays with $2 12-ounce beers, soda, and water; Weiner Wednesday with $1 hot dogs (excludes August 2); and Thirsty Thursdays with $2 12 -ounce beers, soda, and water (excludes Opening Night).

Gates will open one hour before the start of each game with Monday through Thursday games starting at 7:05 p.m., Friday and Saturday games starting at 7:35 p.m., and Sunday games starting at 6:05 p.m. The only exception is the Tuesday, July 4 game, which will start at 6:05 p.m.

The Potters are offering $1 off single-game ticket prices for groups of 10 or more. Group Nights for 25-200 fans in the VIP tented area known as The Kiln with all-you-can-eat meal plans start at $16 per person.

To view a full-season schedule of games and promotions, please visit LincolnPotters.com

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Potters single-game tickets for the 2017 32-game season at McBean Stadium in downtown Lincoln will be available to the public starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1. Tickets can be purchased online at LincolnPotters.com, over the phone at 916-209-3444, or in person at the Lincoln Potters Office located at 436 Lincoln Blvd. Ste. 104.

