New Phone APP Is Helping Scammers Attack Via Phone Call

The Placer County Sheriff’s office wants its citizens to know that there is another scam artist that is attacking through the phone.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office notes on its Facebook page that the department’s jail staff is getting worried queries from the public asking whether they have pending warrants for their arrest. The calls the citizens are receiving on their personal phones even show the sheriff’s office phone number of (530) 889-7800 on caller ID.

There is a phone application that people can download which allows their calls to be received as any phone number that the scammer chooses. This gives validity to scammers phone calls if the recipient does not know about the application that is helping these criminals.

The scam artists are asking for money and using the name Kelly Smith. Some potential scam victims noted a foreign accent on the part of the perpetrator.

Deputies advise that people with warrants for their arrest are generally not notified by telephone and give this advice: “Do not send money or give personal information. Just hang up!”

